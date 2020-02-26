There was good news this week for users of and advocates for the Dubuque Regional Airport. A federal grant of $775,000 could be just the carrot needed to attain the elusive goal of a second airline hub.
For years, local air travelers have lamented that all journeys from Dubuque must go through Chicago. The idea that one must head east even when going west has made trips originating from Dubuque somewhat less palatable.
In fact, the quest for enhanced air service and broader options has been a decades-long, steady press by public and private stakeholders.
In recent months, though, Dubuque’s approach has evolved. While once the goal was merely to increase passenger counts, today’s air service model is different. Getting passengers in seats isn’t the only issue.
On the three daily flights from Dubuque to Chicago O’Hare and back, the number of travelers steadily climbed from 2011 to 2019. Yet that alone has not been enough for American Airlines to add another flight.
Airlines instead are inclined to fly bigger planes rather than add more flights.
At the same time, airlines are contending with a growing shortage of pilots.
Faced with all those challenges, local stakeholders devised a plan to sweeten the pot for airlines through a minimum revenue guarantee.
In such an arrangement, community partners would guarantee a certain amount of revenue to an airline if it agrees to provide service here. If the airline’s revenue falls short of the guarantee, the community would tap into the established fund to pay the airline the difference up to the guarantee amount.
Landing the money to get the fund off the ground was the first order of business, and the grant announcement was a huge windfall.
Combined with money raised by a consortium of stakeholders, led by the airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, the pot now stands at $1.3 million to be used to court a carrier offering twice daily flight service to Denver.
While it’s something to cheer about and the influx of money clears some hurdles, the deal is not a sure thing. Of the 18 airports that received a Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant this week, five seek to initiate service to Denver.
Here’s hoping Dubuque will stand out among them — with its beautiful new airport facility, rising passenger totals and a supportive community.
For leisure travelers, Dubuque’s airport is a convenient option. For the corporate community, having a local airport is imperative to doing business. Westward flights would create even more choices for both business and leisure travelers.
The foundation of Dubuque’s airport has long been a supportive partner in the tri-state business community and local government. Here’s hoping the minimum revenue guarantee pool will be just the leverage needed to open up a new travel pathway for Dubuque travelers.