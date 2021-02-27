Susan Farber is a native Dubuquer who appreciates the unique character of the city found, especially, in the vibrant community spirit and celebrated historic architecture. A small business owner anxious to foster business growth and inclusivity in Dubuque, Susan understands the challenges of starting and managing a local business, while mentoring student employees, especially during this year of COVID-19.
Invested in preserving the historic character of Dubuque, she has already restored three Cable Car Square properties which received local historic preservation awards. Launching and completing these and other projects requires budgeting, contracting, construction, analytical and negotiating skills, which Susan will bring to the council. Her experience working with local contractors and business owners, while navigating city codes and regulations, will be invaluable assets on the Dubuque City Council. Susan’s dedication to Dubuque extends to serving local organizations, including as a board member of the Unity Health Finley Hospital and the University of Dubuque. Susan is a generous woman with a tireless commitment to community projects, which will preserve the integrity of Dubuque while moving the city forward in a positive direction for all residents. We have an opportunity to elect a second woman to City Council who has the skills, passion and compassion to make sound decisions affecting our city for years to come. Join me in voting for Susan Farber to represent Ward 1 on the Dubuque City Council.