After more than four years of debate about how and whether to improve Dubuque’s Five Flags Center, City Council members have decided the issue needs more discussion.
They’re not wrong.
It’s hard to imagine that four-plus years of discussion isn’t enough, but, well, things change.
For one thing, the price tag on the proposal to replace the existing arena with a larger facility able to seat about 6,400, expanding across West Fifth Street, shot up from about $75 million to $92 million in the face of inflation.
And it was a project that wasn’t getting resounding support at $75 million.
Probably most people in Dubuque would like to have a decent events center for concerts and other activities. But how much citizens are willing to pay for that center is much harder to discern.
Council members reasoned, however, that $92 million was not going to be the number. Taking it to a special election during which voters reject the plan wouldn’t really help figure out where to go next.
So, council members recently hit the pause button on the vote, and now it’s time to draw up Plan B (or C, or D, or whatever we’re on now).
Doing nothing isn’t an option.
In Sunday’s TH, senior reporter John Kruse took a deeper look at the repairs and renovations needed to bring the 43-year-old Five Flags Center up to an improved, more functional state. The story outlined problems such as a leaky roof that requires staff to attach catch buckets to the ceiling on rainy days. He described the crumbling foundation beneath the historic Five Flags Theater — now more than 100 years old. He talked to patrons who love the events but really hate the long lines for the bathroom and concessions.
The newest estimate for just the needed repairs at Five Flags is dated 2018, and it was about $8.7 million then. And that was just to fix plaster, put in an accessible elevator and make other upgrades needed in the theater.
That doesn’t include addressing the concessions and the bathrooms, which facility leaders say bite into profits. Sales of food and beverages make up nearly one-third of the center’s total revenues. With people waiting in long lines at both the concession stands and the bathrooms, that leaves less time for people to purchase food and drinks.
Still, even with all these issues, the Five Flags subsidy is on pace to be tens of thousands of dollars less in fiscal 2022 than in the past several years.
Maybe citizens are not ready to overhaul and rebuild a much bigger Five Flags Center. But we can and should make it a better Five Flags Center.
Four years ago, the consultants offered up four options — from just making needed repairs to building a new, 6,400-seat arena. It’s time to explore the lesser options.
City Council members would be wise to give close scrutiny to the audience and revenue projections associated with each option for the project. Kruse’s reporting showed that recent civic center projects in eastern Iowa have seen mixed results compared to the projections laid out in feasibility studies.
When Dubuque residents think about creating a new, modern community civic center, folks need to think about more than dollars and cents, however. Investment in the amenities of Dubuque is a gift to future generations, the likes of which everyone enjoys today, thanks to citizens who bore the tax burden in the past.
Amenities such as municipal pools, parks, trails, museums — and civic centers — don’t pay for themselves. We support them with our tax dollars to make our communities better places to live and work.
Five Flags’ impact extends beyond its events’ audiences. It has become an important part of the downtown economy and remains an attractive selling point as we recruit new residents. As residents think about this project, they should consider the hole that, without Five Flags Center, would be left in downtown Dubuque.
Officials should dial back to a smaller option that would still keep Five Flags as a strong community destination. But citizens must be conscientious in considering this proposal and decide what’s best for the long-term health of Dubuque.
