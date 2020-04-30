In your April 24 paper was a picture showing cars circling the hospitals to show support for nurses.
Might I ask, when we as a community, will start to show support for those people on the front lines of this pandemic that are ignored? While nurses are faced with the risk of exposure, they know the risk when they take this career. Nurses run the risk of exposure to infectious diseases every day.
However, many workers are now faced with the risk that they never signed up for. Let us applaud the guy at the grocery store stocking shelves or bagging your groceries, the woman at the gas station, the ones delivering products to stores so we do not run out of supplies, and the list goes on.
All of these people are heroes and deserve more recognition than they have gotten.