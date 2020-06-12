A common thread on which health care experts and government officials tend to agree is that a key element to containing the spread of COVID-19 is access to testing.
Additionally, we know that outbreaks in close quarters can spread rapidly — as we’ve seen in long-term-care facilities, inside meatpacking plants and on ships.
That makes it particularly frustrating when, armed with that knowledge, Dubuque County officials have been unable to secure in a timely manner testing supplies from the state following a positive case identified at Sunnycrest Manor.
Six days after officials learned a Sunnycrest employee had COVID-19, test collection kits from the Iowa Department of Public Health still had not arrived.
Sunnycrest Administrator Cris Kirsch and her staff were prepared to collect samples from personnel as well as residents. The Visiting Nurse Association was on standby. And the kits were not there. That means it will be at least a week or more before Sunnycrest officials get results of any testing.
As Gov. Kim Reynolds continues with a phased opening of the state, it becomes even more important that potential outbreaks be identified and dealt with as rapidly as possible. Dubuque County supervisors have worked tirelessly with the health care officials to increase testing in the county and to promote positive steps to stem the pandemic. Now that Dubuque needs assistance with a quick turnaround, the state has not come through.
It’s critical that state officials work with counties and communities to address potential hot spots before they flare. Six days is too long to wait.
A week of peaceful protests in Dubuque to mark the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police was followed by the start of action — a welcome indication that the demonstrations could be a catalyst for change.
Monday’s Dubuque Human Rights Commission meeting included the discussion of plans for virtual workshops that would address issues including criminal justice, housing, employment and education as related.
Dubuque City Council members agreed to make racial equity a centerpiece of their conversations when they meet to establish city priorities and set goals in August.
Instead of rubber-stamping the acceptance of a federal law
enforcement grant this week, Dubuque County supervisors instead began a dialogue about whether local law enforcement could re-examine its policies. Supervisor Ann McDonough asked that county officials take a step back and examine the tendency to do things as we have always done them.
None of these steps is world-changing on its own. But collectively, changing the conversation, asking the questions and moving in a new direction can be small steps toward positive change.
Dubuque Community Schools have made some steps in the right direction as well — in an effort to address the significant “COVID catch-up” students will need.
After losing more than two months of instruction to the coronavirus, Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday approved an earlier-than-normal start to the next school year. Students will head back 10 days earlier than originally scheduled, starting on Aug. 14. The change will add six instructional days to the 2020-2021 school calendar, which will allow teachers more time to weave missed instruction into their teaching throughout the year.
That’s a wise decision. School districts will have to continue to be agile with scheduling, in the event of COVID-19 relapse in the fall or winter. Letting student learning needs discern the pathway is a wise choice. Western Dubuque Community School District Board members are poised to address the start of the school year as well: They should follow the same path.
