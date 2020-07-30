Whatever happened to the separation between church and state? As we all know churches are tax exempt including property taxes.
The Catholic Bishops and Catholic Charities paid $50,000 to lobby for eligibility for non-profits under the Cares Act. President Trump now claims to be the best friend that the Catholic Church has ever had and deserves their support.
With President Trump’s support, the Catholic Church received between $1.4 and $3.5 billion, over 3,500 forgivable loans with over 9,000 Catholic entities receiving loans, according to the Associated Press.
The Archdiocese of New York received 15 loans worth at least
$28 million just for its top executive officers.
Another example was in Wheeling, West Virginia, which collected $2 million even though a former bishop embezzled funds and was charged with sexual abuse.
Church officials claim that the budget problems were caused by the dramatic increase by recent clergy sex abuse claims and legal fees.
One has to wonder how many small legitimate businesses could have been saved with that money.