To the attention of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors:
I am reaching out to voice my objection to the county-wide mask order to be considered next week. There is already a mask order for the City of Dubuque which covers 60% of the county population, the vast majority of businesses overall and certainly most of the essential businesses. Scientific analysis shows the most commonly used masks (cloth either homemade or purchased) offer some level of protection but not to the level of N95 or surgical masks. Additionally, improper wear and use easily offset this benefit, meaning a mask mandate is essentially worthless from a health policy standpoint.
The facts are that hospitalizations (the real measure of the severity of the disease in a community) are in control (4% of total hospital beds), there are no long term care outbreaks in the county, and COVID, in general, offers no material risk for people under the age of 65 without pre-existing conditions. All of this done without a mask mandate.
Especially egregious is the requirement for masks to be worn by children. Per the CDC, children under age 5 are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized due to flu than COVID, 5-17-year-olds are six times more likely. Yet we don’t require a mask for the flu. Per the University of Vermont, children rarely pass COVID to other children or adults. Expecting a 3-year-old to keep a mask on is laughable. You are placing an undue burden on daycares and parents.