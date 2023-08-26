It is fair to wonder how the other Republican candidates for president can catch up to Donald Trump. What is their plan to beat someone with a 30-plus point lead in the polls and who’s been using his many arrests the way the Super Mario Brothers use red mushrooms — they only make him stronger?

While hope is not usually a viable political strategy, most of Trump’s opponents appear to be simply hoping that the former president will be taken up in the Rapture between now and Jan. 15, the date of the Iowa caucuses.

Scott Jennings is a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and a senior CNN political commentator. @ScottJenningsKY