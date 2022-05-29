Iowans deserve effective, responsive, ethical representation in the U.S. Senate. Retired Admiral Michael Franken is the individual who can give voice to the pressing issues we face as a nation — health care, education, immigration, environmental concerns, child care, women’s rights, voting rights … The list is extensive.
Reading Mike’s biography on his website, www.frankenforiowa.com, and from other sources, made me aware of his background and extensive leadership experience: northwestern Iowa born, youngest of nine, humble beginnings, ROTC scholarship, distinguished military career for almost four decades, adviser to Ted Kennedy and Barack Obama.
Meeting Mike and listening to his responsive, thoughtful and innovative answers to voters’ concerns made me an enthusiastic supporter. Mike is a problem-solver who defies labels. He can defeat Chuck Grassley in a statewide race.
Mike is an uncommon man with the common touch working for the common good. He is deserving of our support.
Mike will be in Dubuque on Sunday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza, 450 E 3rd St., in the Port of Dubuque, near the River Museum Center. Join us in sending him on to victory.
Please vote for Mike by absentee ballot or in person now, or on primary election day, June 7.
