After more than three decades at the top of the community wish list and four years of construction, last week marked a major milestone in the history of Dubuque transportation infrastructure — The Southwest Arterial is open for travel.
The six-mile, four-lane highway connecting U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park has been a goal for local and state officials since the last century. The $183.6 million project came to fruition with the help of federal funding and was the culmination of efforts from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Iowa Department of Transportation.
The road should provide much-needed relief in community traffic flow, moving truck traffic to this arterial rather than through the heart of the city. Its opening launches an opportunity for economic growth in addition to the significant safety impact.
Amid the celebrating of the opening of the thoroughfare, it should be noted that the city, the county and DOT must commit to keeping it true to its namesake: an arterial.
That was the theory behind the Northwest Arterial when it was constructed in the 1980s. The Northwest Arterial was intended to be just that — an arterial road that moved traffic from Point A to Point B with minimal stopping and starting. In those days, the Northwest Arterial represented the western edge of town. It was to move people from the north end of John F. Kennedy Road to U.S. 20 without the side roads with stoplights that slow traffic on JFK.
But somewhere along the line, things changed.
There was Hy-Vee, for one thing. Then, a flurry of activity, including banks, restaurants, retail outlets and a cinema. With those developments came more access and more turning traffic. When Sister Catherine Dunn, then the president of Clarke College in Dubuque, was a commissioner on the Iowa Department of Transportation, she described the Northwest Arterial as a “failed road.”
How did it happen? Presented with rezoning requests and development proposals — from medical facilities to business offices to restaurants — local officials said, “Yes.” Even when those plans “required” direct vehicular access to Northwest Arterial (and the accompanying stoplights), officials went along.
At the time, the road had failed — as an arterial. It was not necessarily the most efficient way to get motorists from Point A to Point B. But as Dubuque, Asbury, Peosta and points west grew and more residents sought services and stores on Dubuque’s west side, the Northwest Arterial became just what the community needed. Frontage roads were added and intersections improved to help keep traffic moving smoothly. It might not move traffic swiftly along the edge of the city, but the Northwest Arterial has become a destination in and of itself.
When it comes to the Southwest Arterial, let’s stick to the strict definition of arterial and allow this road to move traffic. If a similar pattern emerges, this southwest area of the city is likely to be where future growth develops. Local officials should welcome that development while maintaining the commitment to the arterial as a traffic mover.
Now is the time for everyone to resolve that the arterial will not be interrupted by curb cuts and stoplights every half-mile or so. As commercial development grows and becomes part of the landscape, officials must insist that developers allow for frontage roads to control access.
Three cheers for the long-awaited Southwest Arterial. May all those who drive its winding path enjoy the view and travel safely. And let it function as its name reflects.