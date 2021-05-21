The removal of Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership position sends a clear to other Republicans that if they don’t fall in line and embrace the big lie, they too will be on the chopping block in 2022.
First District Representative Hinson’s very partisan social media posts repeatedly state that she will oppose the “radical liberal” agenda of President Biden and Speaker Pelosi. Even though Biden is currently sitting at over 60% approval across the U.S. for his handling of COVID, vaccines and the passing of the American Rescue Plan, and there is broad support for Biden’s infrastructure and families plans, Hinson shows no signs of compromising.
Hinson talks a lot about cleaning up the chaos and dysfunction in Washington but doesn’t acknowledge her own obstruction. She says her sole focus for 2022 is taking back the House. Nowhere does she say it is working for Iowa’s First District and the people of this state.
Iowans know that if we want a government to work for the people, then the people in Washington need to work together. It doesn’t seem like Hinson gets that. She seems more concerned about winning elections than working for her district.