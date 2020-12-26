I was shocked last week to find out from the Iowa Auditor that we are going to end the current fiscal year with a $443 million (yes million) balance with $587 million in reserve and $195 million emergency fund. I asked myself, is it being saved for a rainy day? Well, folks, 2020 has been our “rainy day.” We have so many major problems: businesses struggling or closing, homelessness, hunger, unemployment, recovery from the derecho, dealing with COVID, just to name a few.
Think of what we could do for our school children, now and in the future, with a better ventilation system in every school. And how about infrastructure (roads and bridges): examples near us, Pennsylvania/Middle Road from Radford Road to Seippel Road. It is the only road that ambulances can use transporting residents from Hawkeye Care Center. It is narrow and dangerous because of all the uneven dips in the road that need regular patching. Fellow Iowans, do we really need legislators who hoard our money, because it is our money. Let’s demand that our money be used for doing good in this, our “rainy day” time.
One last question: why are we paying state taxes? Apparently, they have all the money they might need, Perhaps we should all get a break — no state taxes for 2020.