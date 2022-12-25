I’d like to tell you a story, or rather a few stories. We’ll start with Amy. She was a student at a Wisconsin elementary school who received special education services, in her case, speech and language. She learned strategies to help her verbal expression, as well as how to advocate for herself and her needs. Maddie was a student at a Wisconsin middle school who received special education services, in her case in the form of accommodations to support her auditory processing time. She learned how to better navigate a world that expects immediate answers, including how to advocate for herself and her needs. Robert was a student at a Wisconsin high school who received special education services, in his case for challenges with behavior. He learned coping strategies and how to effectively regulate his emotions, his anxiety, and he also learned how to advocate for himself and his needs. He got additional support so that he can transition to life after high school seamlessly and successfully.

See, public schools support all learners, no matter what. Because whatever it takes to give the future generation a brighter future, that is what our public schools do.

Dr. Jill Underly was elected state superintendent of Public Instruction in 2021. She has a deep background in public education, since 1999, she has worked in all facets of public education, as a high school and middle school social studies teacher, a University of Wisconsin College of Letters & Science academic adviser, a Title I Consultant and assistant director at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, an elementary principal and director of instruction, and most recently, a rural school district superintendent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.