Having now been significantly handicapped for a number of years, I remain grateful for the many unsolicited acts of kindness shown me, such as aiding me in entering and exiting cars, businesses, etc.
This, plus my 81 years have led me to the following observations:
First, at least 95% of all people and categories are kind, thoughtful, honest and genuinely good people.
It is too bad the other 5% spoil it for everyone else.
Which leads me to another observation: The world will never run out of stupid, hateful or dishonest people.