“Wow” is about all you can say regarding some of the theories that President Trump and his backers want you to believe. First they wanted you to believe President Obama wasn’t a U.S. citizen. Then they wanted to tell us the Russians didn’t meddle in the 2016 election. Now they are spreading information that Kamala Harris is not eligible to be vice president (not true). The sad part is that some people actually believe this. Now some want you to believe that former Vice President Biden’s own party will cast him out if elected president. Some people have no shame when it comes to spreading rumors or theories.
We all know President Trump has lied to the American people. Remember when Trump claimed he has one of the best minds in this country? Now, let’s go back to the Mueller report. When asked about certain things, he responded by saying “I don’t recall” 23 times!
This doesn’t even take into consideration how he mishandled the COVID-19 epidemic that has cost tens of thousands of Americans their lives.
Let’s say you are an employer that hires a person for a job. This person constantly lies to you. What should the result be? We all know this person would have to be fired. This is exactly what should happen to Donald Trump. In Donald Trump’s own words, “You are fired!” We need a better America. This does not include Donald Trump. Vote to save America. God help us all.