Speaking to the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society on this day 168 years ago, Frederick Douglass asked “What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July?” He pointed to slavery as contradictory to the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the promise of America.
He continued, “The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common. The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me.” In challenging demonstrations of American patriotism at that time, was Douglass not a patriot?
Patriotism lends itself to any number of interpretations but is generally defined as “Love of, or devotion to one’s country,” with “country” meaning “a nation with its own government, occupying a particular territory.”
That is insufficient to define American patriotism. “America” transcends its territory and government. The unique, foundational and fundamental American idea is that all human beings are created equal and are, as individuals, endowed by their creator with unalienable rights, including the right to life, to liberty, and the political, economic, and religious freedom to pursue their dreams.
Regardless of race, ethnicity, nation, government, geography, political division, etc., those ideals are universally worthy of respect and promotion. An argument could be made that dedication to and development of those ideals, by anyone anywhere in the world, define an American patriot. Recent incidents have brought into focus how much, still today after much advancement, we fall short and struggle to bequeath “the rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence.”
The public response to those incidents has revealed patriots who, like Douglass, urge America to live up to its founding ideals. Patriots — those who speak out through peaceful, lawful protest when American principles are violated — are contrasted with individuals who through pretense and by their actions reject those ideals. American patriots do not riot, burn, loot, destroy property or intimidate and attack other citizens. Criminals do that.
Patriots welcome free expression of ideas. They don’t demand submission to an ever-evolving social justice dogma or “cancel” those questioning some “enlightened” progressive narrative by forcing resignations and destroying careers.
America has perhaps never needed as many true patriots — those committed to its ideals and willing to work toward them — to step forward as they must today.
Contemporary patriots must discern and have the courage to challenge organizations that are ideological Trojan Horses. Voices of reason — particularly after the George Floyd atrocity — seldom seem as passionate or intense as those of the self-righteous zealot, especially when amplified by an ideologically-driven media.
Many elected officials, corporate executives and some citizens have cowered before and hurried to appease radical organizations that are using race and legitimate concerns about racial injustice to conceal an unrelated leftist agenda contrary not only to American ideals but simultaneously threatening the underlying philosophy and institutions of Western civilization—the source of those ideals.
Verses from William Butler Yeats’ “The Second Coming” seem a prophesy fulfilled: “Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world ... the best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”
Being forced to kneel before the righteous mob, confess your sins, and declare your ideological fealty is only a short political step away from a place like North Korea, where you are permitted to “voluntarily” express your “patriotism” — or be shot.
Much in America continues to run contrary to the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence, particularly regarding race. Patriots are those who recognize America’s flaws, remain faithful to and work toward its founding ideals, while consciously deciding to reject the inhuman zealotry of modern-day Jacobins.