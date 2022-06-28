It’s exciting to see what’s going on at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville! I’ve had a few potential ideas that I want to put out there that might spark some creative notions in the mind of someone related to the project.
My inspiration comes from The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and its affiliation with the Smithsonian. What if they partnered with The Baseball Hall of Fame and made a Baseball in Cinema Hall of Fame? The whole reason for the site is because of a movie that highlighted the special role that made baseball the National Pastime, what could be better than celebrating baseball in movies?
When I thought about this, I started thinking about just how many baseball movies are out there, and how many of them affected me deeply. I still tear up watching Gary Cooper in “The Pride of the Yankees.” The ideas for organizing such a hall are limitless, there could be one wing for true stories, “Pride of the Yankees,” “Cobb,” “42,” etc., and another for documentaries like Ken Burns’ “Baseball,” and “This Old Cub,” and fiction like “Field of Dreams,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Natural,” the list goes on and on.
I think the gift shop with an online store would be a huge moneymaker in its own right. I would love an MLB sanctioned, New York Knight’s Roy Hobbs jersey, for instance. Just a thought.
