The current Five Flags Center opened in 1979 with a capacity of 4,000. The building is only 43 years old. Since when is a 43-year-old building not useful? With a few upgrades, I am sure it would suit Dubuque’s needs. To tear it down and build a new one with a capacity of 6,400 at an estimated cost of $92 million — that is over $38,000 per seat gained.
Has the Five Flags ever sold out a concert? Probably very few. Why should I as a property owner have an extra $200 to $300 on my tax bill? They stated the taxes would probably go down in a few years. Has anyone ever seen their taxes go down?
Also, on larger projects like this one, there are usually cost overruns and I would bet the final price tag would be around $100 million.
If the vote for the new Five Flags happens March 7, 2023, I ask, why have a special election when voter turnout is usually low and cost thousands of taxpayer dollars to hold? Put it on the general November election ballot at a lower cost and have a larger voter turnout.
Let’s face it, Dubuque will never compete with the venues in Cedar Rapids, Madison or the Quad Cities.
If the vote takes place, I urge all taxpaying voters to vote NO.
Editor’s note: Under state law, a referendum on a city spending issue like Five Flags cannot occur during a general election. The vote could be held on a day designated as a special election or during city and school board elections in November of 2023.