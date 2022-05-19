Mr. Potter’s recent letter to the editor on school choice is inaccurate. The Iowa bill is not a voucher program. Vouchers go straight to the school bypassing the family. With Education Savings Accounts, the money would go into an account for the student. The family would then decide what school to send their child to. The money would follow the student as it does for the Iowa Tuition Grant for colleges.
Although enrollment has declined, state funding to Iowa public schools has increased by $1 billion over the last 10 years. Combined with the other taxpayer money supporting private schools (lunch programs, etc.), private schools receive only 2% of the funding received by public schools.
States with strong ESA programs have not experienced a mass exodus from public schools. Competition between schools makes all schools better. Wisconsin and other states with school choice programs have witnessed continued growth in public schools, and achievement has improved for both students who take advantage of school choice programs and those in public schools. A public school that is doing a good job has nothing to fear.
Accredited private schools teach with the same standards as public schools. It’s time to give school choice a chance. The ESAs fund students — not systems. The child does not exist to serve the educational system. The educational system exists to serve the child.
