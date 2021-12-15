In the December 5 TH, the editors criticized the county attorney’s plea deal of having a 22-year-old male serve at least 35 years for murder.
The editors should consider two local examples in the same TH issue and one in Virginia: The creator of the Fountain of Youth agency wrote on the same page as the editorial, “I ended up in several prisons in rural Illinois on four different occasions.” And, page 7C, another writer said, “We can’t judge a person in their worst moment because everyone has the capacity for change….I would hate to have to be judged by something I said or did 20 years ago.” Ryan Speedo Green spent much time in his teen years imprisoned in Virginia. Today he is a star bass/baritone with the Metropolitan Opera (read Sing for Your Life).
Professionals used to believe youth acted badly because their parents were not consistent with their kids or they were poor role models. Today we know, usually at least one parent had the same genetic processing problem. The brain of an 18- year-old, may be at the level of a fourteen-year-old. This does not indicate she or he will be less intelligent but that the brain develops at different rates and continues to develop until about age 30.
The Dubuque Area Humanists’ (DAH) value is, “We respect the freedom and inherent dignity of all people.” This includes all people, even ones who take away another’s freedom by murder.
The author is president of the Dubuque Area Humanists.