The majority of Americans distrust the federal government. They don’t believe the government helps people or listens to them. It may be a surprise to learn that, with few exceptions, Americans have distrusted the government since the early 1970s.

According to Pew surveys, trust in government was astronomically high, at 70%, during the Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy years. It declined significantly to 25% through the Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter administrations. The Ronald Reagan years saw an increase to 45%, matched temporarily when George H.W. Bush invaded Iraq.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and author. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

