It may seem improbable, but Babe Ruth and Jack Dempsey built something in 1928 on the North Shore of Lake Superior which rivals the famous Sistine Chapel in Rome.
Known as the Naniboujou Lodge, it was designed to accommodate a private club of 1,000. It encompasses a massive soaring, cavernous and extremely colorful hall. Its ceiling was painted by a French artist who enlisted awesome native Indian motifs to create an overwhelming and stunning impression. While the Minnesota lodge’s exterior is highly attractive and grandiose, it does not hint at what the eyes behold on the inside. Visitors will be pleasantly surprised, becoming visually totally drowned by a vast array of different colors presented in a variety of geometric patterns.
Trying to escape from being overwhelmed by such scintillating and unorthodox artistic display is impossible. One has to relax and take a deep breath while feeling in the presence of something that is artistically powerful and rivaling the Sistine Chapel.
Unfortunately, Babe Ruth and Jack Dempsey and whoever was part of their club of 1,000 could not enjoy their creation for long. In the 1930s, the Mafia intruded and economic conditions bludgeoned its patronage.
Nevertheless, in time ownership changed and interest in this most unusual artistic creation spiked up again. For many years, it has been and is a wonderful tourist attraction way up on the North Shore of Lake Superior.
It is quite acceptable for two giants of the world of sports to have their own private club. But a semi-cynical realist could submit a modest reservation about Ruth’s and Dempsey’s venture. Having a private club limited to 1,000 and seceding from normal recreation and tourism meant that they went a tiny bit into the vaster national pattern of the rich and famous seceding into gated and securitized communities in what could be termed a vote of no confidence in the overall society. It forgot that zillions of fans enabled them to acquire wealth and fame and thus why should they be treated as if they are a bit ghosted?
