BY TOM EMERY
for the Telegraph Herald
The American public often loves the children of presidents more than their fathers. Some chief executives, however, have no direct descendants.
Recommended for you
The term “direct descendants” is defined as one who is in direct line from an ancestor, including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, etc. Nine Presidents, including some of the best to hold the office, fall into this category.
Though the reasons vary, historians and genealogists alike cringe at the lack of descendants for many of the men who have led the nation.
First among them is Abraham Lincoln, though many Americans claim “The Railsplitter” as an ancestor. That, however, is of the distant cousin variety, as Lincoln’s last direct descendant, a great-grandson, died on Christmas Eve 1985.
Most Americans with ties to Lincoln are bound on the side of his birth mother, the former Nancy Hanks, who died when Lincoln was nine. Academy Award winner Tom Hanks is reportedly descended from the 16th president’s mother.
George Washington was the “Father of Our Country,” but he fathered no children with his wife, Martha. She was a young, wealthy widow with two children when she married Washington in 1759.
Washington adopted Martha’s two children and was, by most accounts, a loving stepfather. The couple, however, produced no offspring of their own.
It was a similar situation with James Madison, whose wife, Dolley, is among the most beloved of first ladies. She, too, was a widow with one son when she wed Madison in 1794.
Madison’s stepson proved a financial headache due to his free-spending ways. Those mishaps were, in part, the reason for Dolley to sell the famed family mansion, Montpelier, in her last years.
Andrew Jackson adopted a nephew of his wife, Rachel, but the union produced no children.
Neither did the marriage of James Polk and his wife, Sarah.
Unlike Jackson and Polk, Fillmore fathered two children with his first wife, Abigail. But neither of those siblings married, and no known children resulted from either.
Many presidents, particularly in the 19th century, endured sorrowful family tragedies that affected their bloodlines. Franklin Pierce and his wife, Jane, lost two children at very young ages.
Their third son, Bennie, lived to be 11, but died in a horrific train accident two months before Pierce’s inauguration in 1853. The marriage never recovered from the loss, as Jane spent most of the administration in deep depression, spending hours writing letters to Bennie. Franklin, meanwhile, drank heavily.
A half-century later, William McKinley and his wife, Ida, lost two daughters in infancy. That, coupled with the death of her mother, drove Mrs. McKinley to both a physical and mental breakdown.
One president, James Buchanan, never married, the only chief executive who never wed.
However, he raised a niece, Harriet Lane, from childhood, and she later served in a first lady’s role at the White House.
Some chief executives left direct descendants of the illegitimate kind. Warren Harding produced no children with his wife, Flossie, but fathered a daughter with a mistress, Nan Britton, in 1919. Harding was aware of the child and supported her through secret payments. DNA evidence in 2015 confirmed Harding’s parenthood.
Then there’s the story of John Tyler, who last served in 1845. He fathered 14 children, the most of any president, including some with his second wife, who was 30 years his junior. Tyler’s last child was born when he was 70 years old.
Some of Tyler’s sons also became parents at advanced ages. As a result, one of Tyler’s grandsons, a 94-year-old retired businessman from Virginia, survives today, 178 years after his grandfather left office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.