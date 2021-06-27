Dr. Belcastro’s opinion piece on the June 16 TH editorial page is a good example of why Israel and the Palestinians continue to engage in war. Most people do not remember the history of Israel’s birth about 75 years ago and are easily convinced by inaccurate or untrue statements.
In 1947, the U.N. offered a two-state solution with both Israel and Palestine being offered their own homelands. The Palestinians did not respond to the proposal; so the U.N. agreed to the creation of Israel in 1948. Since that time, the Palestinians have been dedicated to obliterating Israel and have refused to recognize Israel as a sovereign state. The media was generally pro-Israel until 1967 as they were viewed as the underdog surrounded by Arab states. The world was shocked when Israel won the six-day War in 1967. Since then, Israel is portrayed as the aggressor, resulting in many people condemning Israel.
The recent 11-day war was the result of continued violent episodes on both sides until May 11 when Hamas began launching missiles from Gaza to Israel with a total of 4,340 rockets fired during the 11 days. Some 90% of the missiles were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Shield defense system. In Israel, 12 citizens were killed. When Israel defended itself, at least 225 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed, including 25 commanders. Hamas claims that those killed were innocent citizens.
Those who are so adamantly anti-Israel need to examine the facts and examine their true motives. Are they champions of peace or closet anti-Semitics?