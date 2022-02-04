A recent discussion at an Asbury City Council meeting raised an interesting question and one that would-be elected officials should ponder: Should local elected officials be required to live in the community year-round?
Asbury Council Member Curt Kiessling brought up the issue because another council member is wintering in Texas. Council Member Karen Klinkhammer hasn’t missed a meeting — she’s just attended virtually and plans to do so for the remainder of the winter.
If we’ve learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that absent members in any business or group setting can join meetings virtually and still work effectively. Were a council member to be suffering from an illness that required absence from public meetings, attending virtually certainly is an acceptable alternative.
Still, we think Kiessling has a point. When a citizen is elected to represent a community, he or she should be a year-round resident of that community.
Now, should city councils everywhere write bylaws explicitly requiring this? Not necessarily. The onus is on candidates or incumbents to disclose such an intention — just as Klinkhammer states that she did — and on voters to decide whether or not they’re OK with that.
No one begrudges a retiree who has the opportunity to get away from tri-state-area winters. But a city or county is best represented by elected officials who spend their time in the community.
Years of hard work paid off this week, filling a critical void in our community with the opening of Liberty Recovery Community, a new Dubuque sober-living campus.
Michelle Mihalakis, executive director of Operation Empower, the nonprofit behind the effort, led the charge through four years of obstacles, including raising funds, finding a location and facing complications related to the pandemic. But this week, the 24-unit housing complex welcomed its first tenants.
The program addresses a lack of local long-term-recovery services and housing for people with substance-use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, something desperately needed in this and many communities across the country. The facility will lead training and host 12-step groups.
The majority of apartment construction costs were covered from a $2.7 million grant from National Housing Trust Fund. Community Development Block Grant funding from the City of Dubuque also helped finance the acquisition of the site, which previously was a bank. Private donations and other grants have filled in gaps.
A salute to Operation Empower staff for putting in the enormous effort to make this facility a reality. To help with ongoing expenses at Liberty Recovery Community, go to operationempower.org or call 563-599-2980.
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency’s holiday light recycling program is a great example of a simple thing that people can do that can have a big impact.
Every year, the city makes residents aware of local drop-off locations where they can take burned-out or unwanted strings of holiday lights. This year, that effort netted 3,127 pounds of lights. That nearly matched the 3,188 pounds that were collected last year, according to a press release. Who would have thought holiday lights amount to tons of waste? What a positive outcome for a simple effort to recycle instead of trashing these common electronics.
Citizens who missed the window for the drop-off sites have another option. Unwanted holiday lights and all electronics can be recycled year-round at the Dubuque landfill. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting dmaswa.org. For more information, residents also can call the landfill at 563-557-8220, Ext. 1.
Cheers to Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency for making this service available to local residents and promoting recycling of a household item that all too often ends up in the landfill.