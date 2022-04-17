A good movie sequel isn’t just a repackaged version of the original. For “Part II” to succeed, it has to capture the spirit of the original, while introducing some new elements, ideally, to attract an even wider audience.
If the previews are any indication, the sequel to the Field of Dreams will do just that. In this case, we’re not talking about the film — we’re talking about the location.
This past week, officials with Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, unveiled their master plan for a premier tourist attraction and the largest private investment that Dyersville, Iowa, has ever seen.
The vision even comes with star power: none other than first-ballot Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball and longtime Chicago White Sox superstar. But it’s the ambitious plans for the site that take center stage.
The $80 million master plan, to be completed in phases by 2025, includes:
- A youth baseball complex with nine new baseball and softball fields, as well as a 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse.
- A 104-room boutique hotel.
- An outdoor concert amphitheater.
- A recreational vehicle park.
- A park inclusive to those of all abilities.
- Jogging trails through cornfields.
Officials estimate that the completion of the ballfields will allow the complex to host 1,000 youth teams for tournaments annually.
But they also emphasized their commitment to preserving the site of the movie, including the baseball diamond, farmhouse and cornfields. That is an important part of the plans for everyone who has ever visited to “have a catch.”
Talk to the key players launching this project — and staking their own money and reputations on its success — and you hear true baseball lovers, excited to grow the magic that exists while maintaining the character of the site as a slice of Americana. They see a place where every kid who puts on a glove can emerge from the corn — just like the iconic players did — before playing in a tournament game. They see opportunities to draw travel teams from across the country and beyond.
The idea certainly sounds promising. Youth sports, and particularly travel team programs, have exploded in recent years. Go the Distance Baseball officials noted that the growth has been recession- and pandemic-proof.
This plan would serve that market in a family-focused atmosphere.
That kind of investment and growth in tourism will be a huge win for Dyersville, a community whose businesses were hit hard in the pandemic. Its impact will be felt throughout Dubuque County and the surrounding area.
If you’re creating a family-friendly
destination, centered around the All-American pastime and an iconic family movie, you would be hard-pressed to come up with a better location than small-town Iowa.
Movie sites don’t typically last for more than three decades. Yet the people of Dyersville and the surrounding communities have supported and cherished the Field of Dreams. And the tourists kept on coming.
Then, last August saw the hearts of baseball fans swell with love for the Field of Dreams when the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played there on a perfect summer night.
The slugfest became an instant classic: a seesaw game that featured some of the game’s biggest stars, eight home runs into the corn and two dramatic ninth-inning rallies capped by a walk-off homer, prompting a White Sox celebration against a backdrop of fireworks.
But that wasn’t all. The nationally televised game showcased the area’s beauty, including shots of a seemingly made-for-TV sunset, as well as highlighted Dyersville and the region. It was the most-watched MLB regular-season game in 16 years.
This summer, the site will host another MLB matchup, this time between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Thomas and the Go the Distance team are already in discussions with MLB officials to make games an annual or biennial event at the field.
Who would have predicted in 1989 that 33 years after the release of the baseball movie, the Field of Dreams still would draw tourists from around the world? Who would have foreseen it being showcased on a national and international stage last year and now having a new ownership group poised to deliver a sequel that could further showcase the site, providing memories for kids born decades after the film hit the big screen?
“They’ll come to Iowa for reasons they can’t even fathom,” said Terence Mann (James Earl Jones) in the film.
Indeed, there is something magical about the site in Dyersville. We believe the Field of Dreams and its new “directors” will keep the love of the game alive and well for decades to come.