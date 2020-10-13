My vote again for Dubuque County supervisor goes to Dave Baker because:
• Dave Baker has worked hard providing excellent leadership with a variety of community members during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep us all safe. He has also worked to reduce the overall county tax levy for three consecutive years, modernized the Dubuque County Emergency Radio Communications System, increased the quality of care while decreasing costs for our Sunnycrest Manor residents, and has supported our firefighters and EMS providers by starting the Tom Hancock Memorial Grant opportunity.
• While Dave Baker works hard in his Dubuque County supervisor position, he still finds time to give to his charitable causes, not-for-profit organizations, and the needy and less fortunate in the community. Dave Baker has spent nearly his entire working career advocating for the Dubuque County’s working families, senior citizens, and veterans. He has spent decades as a volunteer in a variety of capacities for the United Way of Dubuque, Greater Dubuque Development, Dubuque Schools Foundation, Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Food Pantry, Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council and many other community-based organizations.
• Dave Baker truly cares and works for and with the people of Dubuque County.
So, please join me on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in re-electing Dave Baker for the office of Dubuque County supervisor.