Obama Made America Great Again, and Trump Has Kept America Great.
Every society seems to need a “good” guy, and a “bad” guy. Here in America, it sure feels as if the liberals see President Trump as bad, and any Democratic nominee as good, or at least better than the incumbent.
Likewise, conservatives feel that Trump is their savior and is correcting all of the horrible things that President Obama supposedly did while he was in office.
From a capitalist point of view, looking strictly at the direction the American economy has gone from the time since Obama first took office, to now, as President Trump’s first term nears an end, the economy of our beloved nation has only gone in one direction, and that is upward. This is not personal opinion or an attempt to soothe relations between political parties. These are the cold hard facts!
From 2009-2016 (Obama Presidency), the U.S. economy’s growth in Real GDP (Gross Domestic Product) was 2.2 percent. When Donald Trump took office, Real GDP growth increased to 2.5 percent from 2016 to 2017 and 3.1 percent from 2017 to 2018! For over a decade, the U.S. economy has been expanding, and in many instances, outpacing consensus forecasts.
From 2009-2019, Americans have been working and spending their hard-earned dollars, which promotes economic growth. All environmental, religious, and racial matters aside, we as an American people need to be grateful that both Barack Obama and Donald Trump have boosted our economy throughout their time in office.