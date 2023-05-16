Some people use New Year’s Day as the marker for assessing where life has taken them thus far and where they are headed. At Thanksgiving, when we’re surrounded by reminders to count our blessings and show gratitude, that day, too, can inspire self-examination. Each birthday, we tend to take stock of our lives as we turn another year older and anticipate the changes it will bring.
For me, Mother’s Day has long been one of those days. It has become a moment to soak in all the riches life has brought and think about what lies ahead. This Mother’s Day found me as the parent of four 20-somethings. Didn’t I just publish a book titled, “I have four teenagers, you can’t scare me” like a minute ago? (Actually it was 2016, but I’m at the age where seven years feels like a minute.) My baby just turned 20 so here I am, wondering how the years have flown by so quickly.
That era of exhaustion, when I always had a toddler (or two) on my hip and I once wore two different shoes to the grocery store, doesn’t seem so long ago. I remember trying to wrangle a 4-year-old having a meltdown in the Target parking lot, while schlepping a baby carrier, when a woman approached me with a big smile and said, “I’m sure it doesn’t seem like it now, but these days of them being little will go so fast!” She got a little wide-eyed when I put my face close to hers and seethed, “Do you promise?” She was right, though.
I mean, sure, a 4-year-old’s meltdown doesn’t really go all that fast. And neither does a sleepless night with a newborn. And those hours after the time when your teenager was supposed to be home, when you lie awake playing through every horrible thing that might have befallen them, until the hum of the garage door opening brings a rush of relief — well, those hours don’t go so fast, either.
But all told, it’s almost incomprehensible that we now have a family of adults, not kids. They all just completed another year of school — one in a Ph.D. program, one in law school, two in college — in four different and wonderful cities. We’ve been lucky to visit them in Boston, Iowa City, Atlanta and Decorah this past year. They are living the lives I had so wished for them all those years ago as I sat rocking them in the room with the Noah’s Ark wallpaper.
Though we’ll have some extended visits, this marks the first summer the nest will remain empty. It’s hard not to feel a bit wistful for the days of exploring parks and picking strawberries and going out for ice cream.
Mother’s Day can always make me a bit teary. We think of our own mothers, mine 29 years gone, and the beautiful lessons we cherish from them. This year my tears are partly from bursting with pride at the four magnificent humans I brought into this world, and just a little bit sad for the end of an era.
When I see a young mom at the grocery store, trying to say no to the unhealthy snacks the kids are begging for while telling her toddler to please keep his shoes on, I will resist the urge to tell her that it’s going to go so fast. She wouldn’t believe me anyway.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
