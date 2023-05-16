Some people use New Year’s Day as the marker for assessing where life has taken them thus far and where they are headed. At Thanksgiving, when we’re surrounded by reminders to count our blessings and show gratitude, that day, too, can inspire self-examination. Each birthday, we tend to take stock of our lives as we turn another year older and anticipate the changes it will bring.

For me, Mother’s Day has long been one of those days. It has become a moment to soak in all the riches life has brought and think about what lies ahead. This Mother’s Day found me as the parent of four 20-somethings. Didn’t I just publish a book titled, “I have four teenagers, you can’t scare me” like a minute ago? (Actually it was 2016, but I’m at the age where seven years feels like a minute.) My baby just turned 20 so here I am, wondering how the years have flown by so quickly.

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

