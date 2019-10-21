News in your town

Our opinion: On-then-off pledge on renewable fuel betrays farmers

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Clarence Page: Vague Democrats in presidential race could learn from Nancy Pelosi

Letter: Learn more about 5G before unleashing it

Wood -- Excellent teachers: Recognition and invitation

Tucker: Disgruntled students lurch toward dystopia

Goldberg: In unconscionable betrayal of Kurds, Trump winged it — again

Naig: Farmers need boost; trade deal will deliver it

Letter: More Trump supporters need to wake up