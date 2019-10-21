Fifth-generation cellular network technology — better known as 5G — is coming to Iowa and Wisconsin in early 2020.
What is this world coming to when a tech company can force dangerous new technology on us?
The 5G networks that are
popping up around the country
will recognize who I am, make hacking my computer easier, make government intrusions easier,
send harmful microwaves through
the air, cause infertility and cancer,
lower my property values, threaten weather prediction, and perhaps threaten the monarch butterflies that are just making a comeback, etc.
This is an unacceptable risk,
just to give everyone faster download times. 5G needs to be opposed
until the industry can prove that it is safe!