I get it. Joe Biden is not my favorite.
But, first, he’s not the nominee yet. Secondly, please don’t be dismissive of those who think he is the correct one to win against Donald Trump. You have no proof Bernie Sanders is more electable. We are just all doing our best here. Millions of people voted. Please be respectful.
Thirdly, calling it rigged is ridiculous. You are using Trumpian vocabulary. If the DNC thinks Biden has the best chance to win, to keep the House, and to win the Senate, then of course it is going to coalesce around him. If the DNC thought Sanders was the one, it would have done the same for him. This is not about anti-Progressive. It’s about winning.
Fourth, we now know Sanders does not have a multi-racial coalition. He still has major struggles with the African-American vote, exactly like four years ago.
Fifth, if Biden ends up being the nominee and you are mad and disappointed, just think how mad and disappointed all those women will be when Roe v. Wade is overturned, or all those LGBTQ friends will be when their rights are overturned, or all your friends of color and other religions who will have their rights diminished or taken away.
Think about the earth. Think about a 7-2 or 8-1 Supreme Court for the next 30 years.
A vote for Trump or not voting, is a vote for racism, for misogyny, for bigotry, and is the definition of white privilege.