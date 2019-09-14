A quiet ploy? I assume that the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board is aware of state code provisions which offer employees the right to choose between public and private performance evaluations. I also assume that you are aware that when an employee elects for private discussion that council members are legally responsible to maintain both who and what is being discussed as private.
A quiet ploy? Was it your intent to call into question our integrity or simply to plant seeds of doubt within the broader public? You knew full well that we could not adequately defend ourselves given state code requirements surrounding this discussion. Was this a ploy on your part?
A quiet ploy? Were you aware that a week before your editorial board opinion was published (“A quiet plot? Van Milligen deserves better,” Aug. 11) that your interim publisher threatened me with bad press? Was the content of that opinion piece your own or was it his?
A quiet ploy? Do you recognize that it is the responsibility of the council to manage the city manager, city attorney and city clerk? If so, should the sole consideration of these evaluations be what the city has accomplished? Should we hold no concerns regarding how such accomplishments are achieved? Are you privy to our many small group and closed session discussions? Do you possess our knowledge?
A quiet ploy? When state code allowed a minority of the council to block a discussion that most of the council felt necessary to pursue did you question it? When four council members with different political affiliations and voting patterns came to a consensus that more discussion was needed did it cause any pause with you? Do you lack such intellectual curiosity or did your owners’ demands supersede it?
Despite the leverage you hold and the damage that you will inflict I cannot in good conscious sit quietly while you tarnish the reputation of good people and aid in the suppression of necessary council work. Thanks in part to your participation in the obstruction of forward progress by a minority of the council we are now back to pretending that no concerns exist.
Despite agreements having been reached prior to Kate Larson’s TH Editorial Board-inspired departure (“Fill Larson’s council vacancy ... with Larson,” Aug. 21), no such agreements are being honored. Well played!