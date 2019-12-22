Two perks of my job are exposure I get to the inner workings of city government, and the people I meet and work with on a regular basis.
While I work regularly with many city departments, one of the most frequent is the Housing and Community Development Department. As a COP bicycle officer, Housing was a department we would regularly collaborate with on special projects. As a more “seasoned” officer, I appreciate the tremendous resources they provide to the community.
Education, employment, health and housing are all intricately connected. You take away any one, and a person’s struggles multiply, and unfortunately, the struggles might lead to contacts with police.
Imagine trying to concentrate on school or maintain a job if you are homeless. Now add children to the equation and the stress of supporting them when your housing is uncertain.
While I work regularly with my excellent peers in the city organization, and dozens of community partners, I also meet many incredible community members. Today I want to focus on one that recently made an impact on me.
Miss B had a childhood filled with trauma and challenges, and aged-out of foster care with no supports. Childhood challenges rolled into adult challenges and tragedy. A lack of a formal education resulted in limited employment options at limited wages, and therefore, limited housing options — including a stint in a shelter.
Now add children to the mix, some of whom have also faced trauma, and her struggles multiply.
Miss B could have easily been a statistic. She could have given up, collected any available government entitlements, and continued the cycle of poverty with her kids.
Instead, she has worked double hours and multiple jobs to try and make ends meet.
However, she also has had to decline supervisor positions because they require working shifts with limited child-care options, plus bring the specter of reaching the “financial cliff” where earning too much money negatively impacts benefits for the kids.
Miss B has worked through all these challenges and financially has managed to stay afloat — barely. Unfortunately, after the primary bills are paid each month there’s little left for other essentials (food!), let alone extras.
The Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) waiting list was closed for several years and once opened, her name wasn’t chosen in the lottery. For six years, the housing burden controlled much of her life. Fortunately, her name was chosen in the lottery this summer. She recently found an apartment she likes, which fits her family’s needs, and will accept the voucher (she had to move because her previous landlord wouldn’t accept the voucher). This is not “free” housing, and she will always have to pay her share of the rent. But now with a little assistance, she will have safe, stable housing and all her extra work hours can fund her future education plans, and ensure her kids have safe childcare options.
The voucher program is much maligned because of misinformation and urban myths — the biggest of which is the “billboards in Chicago,” myth that has been repeatedly debunked.
Instead of myths, let’s focus on some realities of the program: Upwards of 50% of the participants are elderly and/or disabled, and the average participant is employed but is considered “working poor,” based on income — much different than the myths claim. The voucher recipients are the people this program is supposed to help.
The Housing Choice Voucher program is a necessity in Dubuque. I am thankful it is here for those that need it, and I am thankful Miss B and her kids will have a place to call home this holiday season.