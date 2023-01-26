On Nov. 26, 2022, during the annual Christmas Tree Trimming Gala, Galena Police Department received a report about a truck speeding around town. Officers identified the suspected vehicle parked and staked it out.
Later, upon interrogating the driver, Galena police discovered three loaded weapons, all of which are considered military issue. One weapon in particular, an AK-47 assault rifle. The same weapon used during the war in Ukraine.
The following morning, a JoDaviess County judge, upon recommendation of the Jo Daviess state’s attorney — both elected Republicans — permitted the arrested Platteville, Wis., resident to leave Galena on a personal recognizance bond. Was that decision keeping us safe?
As a result of an interdiction on the high seas by the U.S. Navy on Jan. 7, 2023, our sailors found 2,116 AK- 47 assault rifles loaded on a fishing boat on its way from Iran to Yemeni rebels. They confiscated the cache of military issue weapons and displayed them on the deck of the USS Sullivan, a guided missile destroyer. Without question, an act that demonstrates, “Who is keeping us safe?”
At a court appearance in Galena on Jan. 5, 2023, a judge formalized charges against the Platteville resident, two class 4 felony counts, apparent unlawful use of weapons. The judge also required the defendant pay a $25,000 bond. After a serious internet search, information might suggest, if Platteville man is found guilty, he is headed to a sentence of probation. If that sentence is imposed, is such a decision keeping us safe?
Given the Jo Daviess County state’s attorney outrageous public declaration that he will not uphold new Illinois law banning automatic/military assault weapons, citizens can feel assured he will avoid a declaration of full/appropriate punishment. An individual charged with two class 4 felonies can receive one to two years in prison and a fine of $25,000 for each count.
When extremist Republicans, Jo Daviess County state’s attorney and sheriff believe our right to defend ourselves excludes personal responsibility, they fail to keep us safe.
So, who is keeping us safe? We are, through our diligent efforts to not only report criminal behavior but to follow-up with attendance at court hearings. Our presence face to face with officials like the Jo Daviess County state’s attorney, sheriff and judge communicates directly our requirement: Keep us safe.
The next court hearing involving the Platteville resident charged with unlawful use of an AK-47 assault rifle is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Jo Daviess County Courthouse. Demand elected officials be tough on crime ... and guns.
