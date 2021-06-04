Iowa parents pulled into greater involvement in their children’s education during the pandemic could have yet another responsibility going forward — teaching safe driving skills.
Gov. Kim Reynolds last month signed into law a measure eliminating the driver’s education requirement, allowing most parents to serve as driving teacher instead — assuming they have a clean driving record for the past two years. The law ups the number of hours of parental driving instruction needed from 20 to 30. Here’s hoping parents take this new responsibility seriously.
Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation also made a change brought about by the pandemic, now waiving the road test requirement previously needed to get a first license at 16 or 17 years old. Now, the DOT is contemplating making the change permanent.
While it makes sense to review the things done differently in the past year to see what changes should stick, eliminating requirements that bolster teens’ driving abilities isn’t one of them.
When it comes to teen drivers, safety should be the top priority. Teen drivers are at least four times more likely to get into crashes than more experienced drivers. We need to keep students safe as they are learning and develop safe drivers for the long term. Having parents as the sole instructors won’t be the best way to accomplish that.
In Iowa at least, parents had better bone up on their rules of the road. The safety of Iowa drivers depends on it.
“Bob was a quiet man who lived simply and gave big to his local community.”
That’s how Danette Kramer, head of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, summed up the life and legacy of Greeley, Iowa, farmer Bob Holtz.
Holtz, a U.S. Army veteran and founder of Holtz Construction, died last year at the age of 89, but not before leaving his mark on area institutions. That giving spirit continued after his death. Last week, the hospital received a $2 million estate gift from the lifelong Delaware County resident. Though plans for the gift have not yet been determined, they will add to his presence at the facility — home to the Bob Holtz Trauma Room, Bob Holtz Wellness Center, River Ridge Pavilion and Veterans Garden, products of previous donations that amounted to more than $1.5 million.
Loras College also has been touched by the bounty of Holtz’s generosity. Loras recently received a $2 million estate gift from Holtz as well. That will add to an endowed scholarship fund previously established in his name, and the advancement suite on the second floor of Keane Hall now will bear his name.
In the past 20 years, Holtz helped more than 60 students attend Loras, many from Edgewood-Colesburg and West Delaware high schools.
A toast to Bob Holtz on a life well lived and generous gifts freely given. What a wonderful source of pride for Delaware County and the tri-state area. His legacy lives on through these institutions and the people they serve.
The reopening of pools in Dubuque is a sure sign of summer, even if things look a bit different this year. For those eager to get back in the water, it might be disappointing to hear of limited hours and alternate days of open swimming at Flora and Sutton pools, but curtailed swimming time has become a necessity. Like a lot of businesses, summer help is at a premium.
Still, for kids ready to make a splash, curtailed hours sounds a whole lot better than last year when hot days melted away while pools stood empty of cool water. It takes a summer like 2020 to provide perspective on the smaller changes pool patrons will experience this summer.
For detailed information on pool hours go to https://www.cityofdubuque. org/486/Swimming-Pools.