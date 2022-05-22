It was in late February of 2020 that users of and advocates for Dubuque Regional Airport had cause to celebrate. A federal grant of $775,000 had been landed, and hopes were high that the money could be just the carrot needed to attain the elusive goal of a second airline hub.
Combined with money raised by a consortium of stakeholders, led by the airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, the windfall helped the pot grow to $1.3 million to be used to court a carrier offering twice-daily flight service to Denver.
What no one knew in February 2020 was that in a matter of weeks, the airline industry would be dealt a catastrophic blow as COVID-19 settled in. Nor would anyone have predicted that the effects of the pandemic would last for years.
More than two years later, here we are.
While it seemed Dubuque was on the cusp of forward momentum in local air travel, the pandemic and its ramifications have created new obstacles. For Dubuque, that meant the temporary halting of American Airlines flights in and out of the city. When flights resumed, passengers were slower to return.
Now more than two years later, leisure travel is back — with a vengeance, as people are ready to make up for lost time. Yet business travel has not rebounded with it. In some cases, businesses grew more adept at meeting virtually, diminishing the need for as much travel.
The impact is devastating, as business travel is far more profitable than leisure travel. Airlines make more money per seat, and business travel is recurring.
All of this together is leading airlines’ network planners to scrutinize more closely where they send jets and how often.
And local leaders say that potentially puts the Dubuque airport in the crosshairs.
Dubuque has a long history of lobbying hard for its air service. In the 1990s, three airlines operated here, but none offered jet service. By the end of 2000, things had changed again, and jet service was back after a 22-year absence. Since then, we’ve seen airlines come and go. We’ve seen the number of daily flights jump to four and then drop back to three — twice. In recent years, we’ve seen flights dropped due to a “seasonal scheduling issue” and “aircraft availability.”
In 2021, flights resumed post pandemic, climbing from once a day to twice a day, to three flights before dipping again.
Now, other challenges loom. Airlines are phasing out the kind of 50-seat jets that fly in and out of Dubuque. American Airlines, Dubuque’s commercial carrier, anticipates retiring half of its 50-seat fleet in the next six months.
Also, like many industries, commercial airlines face significant staffing shortages. Some 50,000 airline employees — many of them pilots — left the industry during the pandemic.
Rising fuel prices also are having a significant impact on airlines.
Today, “Fly Dubuque” is more than just a slogan reminding local residents of this convenient option. It’s a critical piece of keeping air service in Dubuque and Dubuque’s economy as a whole. Officials say the total economic impact of the airport is more than $78.5 million a year, supporting more than 700 jobs and generating $28 million in payroll. With a beautiful new state-of-the-art terminal, free parking and virtually no lines, the travel experience from Dubuque’s airport is second to none.
There are plenty of good reasons to support Dubuque Regional Airport. And community support is just what it will take to keep vital air service in Dubuque. Every traveler — business or pleasure — can play a role in maintaining this critical amenity and economic driver.
