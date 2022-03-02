Even though two area creeks that feed rivers in this neck of the woods have a chance to be removed from Iowa’s list of impaired waterways, the state has a long way to go to mark real improvement in water quality.
Farmers Creek, a tributary of the Maquoketa River in Jackson County, and Tetes Des Morts Creek, a Mississippi River tributary that flows from Dubuque County into northern Jackson County, are among the 48 segments of Iowa waterways that are candidates for removal from the federally mandated list of polluted, or “impaired,” waters.
Tetes Des Morts Creek had been listed as impaired since 2012 because sampling indicated elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. Farmers Creek originally was placed on the list of impaired waters in 2000 due to fish kills in 1997 and 1998.
Each has since been part of water-quality improvement projects involving government agencies and private landowners.
The two waterways would be removed from the impaired list upon approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Iowa officials are accepting public comments on the state’s proposed list through March 19.
One comment the state should hear is simple: Do more.
About half of the state’s waterways assessed in the past five years are considered impaired — including 76 waterbodies in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties that require watershed improvement plans. That’s the same number as last year, so the state is not really improving. Stream monitoring shows we are still mostly going in the wrong direction.
It’s important that Iowa officials seek opportunities to strengthen water quality efforts. Instead, state officials in February rejected calls by environmental groups to strengthen rules governing where livestock producers can put large feeding operations in parts of the state such as Northeast Iowa with porous karst topography. Such concentrated animal feeding operations are a significant cause of pollution infiltrating drinking water in the state, and in Iowa, the presence of such feed lots is five time higher than it was in 1990.
There are solutions that could work for farmers and improve water quality. Polk County is leading a local, state and federal partnership to build saturated buffers and bioreactors — 51 this year alone, and 150 the following year, according to reporting by the Des Moines Register. The structures are said to be one of the most effective ways to keep nitrogen and other runoff out of Iowa’s waterways.
Iowa needs more such efforts. It was four years ago that the first legislation of 2018 signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds was a water-quality measure, something the Iowa governor was proud to support. Its backers hoped the legislation would set a higher bar for water quality. Though it finally was on the books, its critics complained there wasn’t enough money or enough teeth in the bill.
Iowa needs to further compel landowners’ compliance with clean-water initiatives. The state must establish benchmark goals and monitor progress to get a real handle on whether water quality is improving.
Iowans cannot expect the state’s water quality to improve overnight. But citizens should demand incremental progress over time.