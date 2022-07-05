Few would disagree that gun deaths, sexual abuse, drug deaths and uncounted other criminal activities have overwhelmed us. In fact, it has become a massive global embarrassment with the foreign media, at times, paying more attention to it than to the Ukrainian War.
Forever, we have tried to cure this brutal national problem but no substantial progress has been achieved and the overall situation continues to get worse with only a few respites. Counseling, rehabilitation, integrating into the communities, job training and offers, incentivizing and monetary rewards, among other benefits have, at times, been successful but could not prevent the evolution of the current gargantuan national tragedy.
Part of the problem has resided all along in the fact that we subsidize crime and thus continue have it and get more of it. Violence for entertainment elevates and envelopes miscreants into heroes to be emulated by those who are easily swayed. Copycats seek fame by being enabled from the widespread media focus on vicious mass murders which lasts, at times, for weeks.
Right from our beginning, the Founding Fathers unwittingly favored somewhat the lawbreakers. Having violated their own British laws they encoded elements which one could view as favoring those who violate the law such as the 5th Amendment which prohibits self-incrimination and which also has the double jeopardy clause. Bail bonds also favor the culprits and, lo and behold, the media often offers sympathetic coverage to law breakers for having to cope with a drug problem, an impoverished childhood and maybe lots of legal entanglements. All in all, it is no surprise that recidivism tends to be catastrophically high.
Currently, we have more incarcerations than any society either on a per capita basis or in total, including China and Russia. Almost all of the inmates are getting free room and board paid by the taxpayer except those whose property was seized. Of total global female incarcerations, we have about a third, a little known but tragic fact for the far more civilized half of human beings.
Literally, to unburden the overloaded taxpayer who has subsidized the culprits forever, it would be highly beneficial for society to have as much as possible internalize the true and full cost of committing a crime to those who enact them.
Let’s stop subsidizing criminals, paying their room and board and granting them lots of other benefits, all of which denies them paying the true and full cost of the damage they inflict on society.
Internalizing the crime cost means that the culprits pay as much as possible to prevent the massive spill-over costs incurred by responsible citizens who do not violate the laws. Crime should no longer pay.
Having a self-sustaining penal colony for the worst culprits would take a multi-billion dollar load off society while also signaling to potential future culprits what would be in store for them if they misbehaved. The British and French enacted this policy in the past though there were some nasty shortcomings associated with it.
In some ways, this national policy would parallel the micro policy of raising a child.
If it misbehaves, its toys may be sequestered thus causing the internalization of the cost of misbehavior into the child’s mind, and it works wonders. That should be the aim on the gargantuan national scale. It is likely that even D.C. criminals would get the message and start to improve their behavior. Just fining them for using the vicious four letter word would rapidly, if solidly enacted, improve behavioral standards and eliminate “expletive deleted” in primary Congressional and White House documents.
It is embarrassing to have D.C. politicians convert the act of love and pro-creation into a popular and hateful cuss word.
(0) comments
