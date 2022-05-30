The auction on a Friday drew the cortisol into his blood stream, his heart raced and his eye began to glare into distant bargains. He had worked at that dead eye look for years, so that he could turn to a spot in the distance, stare at the spot as if the bid was irrelevant, then wait. Waiting is not an easy thing, but if ever a master walked this earth, it was the bidder from Dubuque.
“The stuff on the far wagon is junk but that pile of scrap metal, that’s gonna go low.”
The master had traveled to hundreds of auctions and the auctioneers knew him, cultivated his eye and waited on his command of a bid.
“Get some coffee for yourself,” they’d tell him, “Try those cookies, my wife made them and she knows how you like that extra batch of chocolate chips in the mix. Go on, you’ve got time.”
The master was made from the Iowa soil of implement and gravis, sentiment and wisdom. He could smell a burned clutch, see a dark capacitor, envision the profit from an unweighed box of iron. He knew the going price of scrap and the dollar value of an ounce of gold. If ever a man understood the glint of a bargain, this king of country sales, this master from Dubuque, the boss of bids was he.
The somber man attended most public auctions. He often liked to peruse his quarry before grabbing his cash, but if he hadn’t seen the thousands of items at the school district sale it didn’t matter. When he strode on the asphalt off Chaney Road, the eye scanned and his almost mystical understanding leapt toward the four directions like prayer. He moved with stealth, shading his face, drinking bottled water, scowling down the competition.
“Lots of stuff,” was his spartan comment.
In the beginning, he whipped his long neck hair away from his neck. A hundred buyers stood in the sun, coveting the bargains, hunching over their prey.
The schools of Dubuque had accumulated and stored and now piled high hundreds of school room accessories necessary to teach the children. Televisions, security equipment, microscopes, desks, book cases. The master would have at it.
“If I had unlimited funds,” he said, “Boy! I could have done some damage.” He could have filled the Acropolis at Athens.
Others in the auction world were gladdened that day he left a few items for feeding. Once the blood smell engulfed the bidders, only one would take home the spoils. Ever buy a box without knowing its contents, then finding a rare book worth thousands? Ever latch onto silver dinnerware, worth a fortune, bought for pennies? The master was one of a kind.
On that Friday, the blue step van, polished and maintained by school district maintenance department personnel, hauled and supported the master’s boxes of computers, stereos, chairs and cameras and that funky carnival money machine, the one that blew cash around inside a Plexiglass booth. The master also bought the van for a cool $625.
“I would have bought the scoreboard if I had the funds. You could sell it to an alumnus some day, a rich one ...”
The master had an insatiable appetite for auctions. He had a genetic servo valve that prompted bargain hunting, an evolutionary gene, mutated for the industrial, consumer economy. What he bought, he sold or stored. If the world ceased to turn, the master had a gear to supplant the earth’s demise. The fact that he always kept unopened boxes of bargains hidden from himself, ready to locate and open during down times touched his grasp and need for purchase. He was the grand champion, the Bobby Fischer of auctions, the unparalleled, undisputed master.
“Can’t eat today,” he’d say, “Too many bids, not enough time.”
Seven garages serve the compound where he lives. A warehouse hides beneath his home. Hidden rooms adorn the hallways of his home, places where he stacks books, videos, televisions and cans of food. If ever the big one falls into Iowa skies, the master will be safe, equipped with unlimited videos, food stuffs, water and transport for when the radioactivity draws down.
After the school auction that day, he attended rural auctions where he bought garage sized fans, industrial heaters and furnaces. These items, worth many thousands, were had for hundreds. If he didn’t have a buyer, he would, one day. The master had time and time was what he understood, what he relished, how he excelled.
Be there, wait, stare down. Analyze, understand, cry bid and time it.
“I wait till the other guy gives me a figure, mostly. I buy as long as I know it’s right.”
If you’re ever in the Dubuque area, and you’re at an auction, he’s the one with the key, the ancestor of Prometheus, the one who stole fire from the Gods.
In northeast Iowa, there’s none better. Some say there never will be.
Log In
