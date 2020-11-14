In response to a recent letter for people with shaky hands, I have another suggestion. Using a paper clip, bend it to make a long “U.” Tape the open ends of the “U” onto the end of a pencil with the closed end of the “U” protruding about 1/2 inch or so. Now you can stick the “U” loop through a button hole and over a button, then pull the button through the hole.
Letter: Another life hack for button trouble
