Remember the $30,000 no-bid contract awarded by Supervisors Wickham and Baker to Resources Unite to manage the county’s general assistance, previously managed by Veterans Affairs at no additional county cost? Smacks of old boys’ club, am I right?
Here’s another one: An invoice of $961 for legal services to Cedar Rapids law firm Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman (SPMB) was recently submitted to the county for payment. As a result of concerns raised by Supervisor McDonough, County Attorney C.J. May III wrote a Sept. 10 opinion that there is no authority to pay the bill as it is for “legal fees charged by a private attorney representing the private interests of one of the county’s elected officials.”
That county official? Jay Wickham. Oh, and his sister is a partner at SPMB. Baker agreed to use county funds to pay for Wickham’s private legal fees at his sister’s law firm. This is the old boys’ club at its finest. Dave Baker is steeped in this, having left the Teamsters under a cloud of accusations, and was charged with assault after a bar fight about union issues. He and Wickham scratch each other’s back and rudely outvote the third supervisor while disregarding process, the budget and the best interests of the county.
We have a choice.
We need supervisors to ask questions, voice concerns and discuss county business. We need supervisors to think independently. Harley Pothoff is that supervisor.
Vote Baker out on Nov. 3. Join me, a lifelong Democrat, in voting Harley Pothoff for supervisor.