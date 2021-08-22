When was the last time any of us encountered death or life-changing impairment resulting from (deep breath) smallpox, polio, tetanus, measles, rubella, chicken pox, mumps, whooping cough, diphtheria, etc. These diseases killed or maimed more people than all the wars, natural disasters and criminal enterprises in human history, by a factor of many thousands.
COVID-19, with a mortality rate of around 4%, has killed over 600,000 Americans (many more worldwide). Currently, about 190 million Americans have been vaccinated. If they had not been, and if precautions to limit transmission had not been taken, the death total from COVID could now potentially exceed 8,000,000 Americans (do the math). There are still many at-risk populations that do not have access to the vaccine, including children, the immune compromised, etc. Do the rights of anti-vaxxers and mask resisters exceed the rights of those who could still contract and possibly die of COVID-19? Not if a sense of community responsibility or the religious ethics touted by all major faiths has any meaning at all. We must all grow up, pull together and protect each other. Get the vaccine and, until COVID-19 is defeated, mask up for all of us.
Many claim the vaccine is untested and therefore might be unsafe. If nearly 200 million Americans have taken it so far with almost no report of significant problems, is that not test enough?