Thank you for printing Rev. Del Priore’s thoughts on the opinion page (Oct. 27).
I wish to add that Pope Francis stated that abortion is always unacceptable (May 25, 2019). He also restated that human life is the preeminent social and political issue that needs to be addressed (Jan. 16, 2020). Other issues can be traced to the loss of respect for life. To name a few — law and order, refugee treatment, healthcare, racism and even justice in taxation.
The list goes on but if life is not respected from conception until death, problems will get worse. There should be no ambiguity about abortion. It is about ending human life. Thank you, Rev. Del Priore.