In defense of News Max, Fox News and the Wall Street Journal being constantly criticized as a disinformation source and MAGA threat: Where else can you find info/photos/border reports of 200,000 illegals a month invading the U.S.? That’s 2.5 million a year! Where else can you find the recordings of Clintons, Bidens, FBI, Department of Justice, Adam Schiff, John Brennan, James Clapper, Jim Comey ignoring our Constitution with the illegal spying of U.S. citizens and President Trump? What about blatantly intimidating members of the U.S. Supreme Court by Chuck Schumer? What about the suppression of evidence concerning Hunter Biden?
Where else can you see the ongoing saga of Senators Grassley, Comer, and Jordon being illegally stonewalled by the DOJ and FBI for public documents. Everyone says “show me the proof” but the FBI and DOJ stonewall the process of showing the proof. On mainstream media you see Adam Schiff being applauded for being censored by the House of Representatives for his lying for five years. His false evidence proven to never have existed to try to impeach our president is still being promoted! Schiff’s stated defense — to save democracy!!
Where else can you find that President Biden is aiding and abetting Iran to become a major nuclear power by illegally going around Congress with the guidance of a past president?
Independent reports concerning all mainstream news outlets (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN) in the past year show no (0%) content on any illegal activity mentioned above. My questions above — where else?