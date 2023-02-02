RURAL AMERICA — As an elderly man, I worry entirely too much about time and, secondarily, about the annoying thing we call mortality, once a concept, now a harsh reality for those my age. Until just a few years ago, I believed mortality was for others, not for me.

So, let us talk, you and I, about humility, about life, about time passing. Recently I was chatting it up with a couple of employees at my bank, two bright, delightful women, one in her late 20s and the other I’d guess to be 50 or so. The subject of age came up and I asked the younger woman, “How old do you think I am?”

Recommended for you

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.