Today is Veterans Day, when businesses and citizens are doing the right thing in honoring and thanking veterans, as well as active-duty personnel, for their service and sacrifice.
Many enterprises today salute veterans by offering them free meals or car washes, giving discounts for gym memberships or making donations toward veterans groups. Meanwhile, veterans are the focal point of solemn ceremonies and parades.
What folks do for veterans today is commendable. For today. However, the other 364 days of the year? Not enough.
This country still has a ways to go toward attaining a level of pride in what it does for its military veterans. Mental health services — especially in dealing with post-traumatic stress — and employment are two areas where too large a gap exists between need and reality. Too many veterans fall through the cracks of support services and are left unemployed and even homeless. We as a nation must do more to help this population who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms.
Yes, parades and free pancakes every Nov. 11 are fine and fitting, but the best tribute and proof of our appreciation is for our government to make good on its promises to our veterans. As Americans, we must demand nothing less.
With a welcome as warm as Florida sunshine, Dubuque gives a big “Hello” to Avelo, the ultra-low-cost airline that will begin providing flights between Florida and Dubuque in January.
Avelo Airlines, of Houston, announced late last week it would offer direct flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on Jan. 11. It will mark the return of commercial air service to Dubuque after the departure of American Airlines in September, which provided flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Community leaders have been working for months to secure an agreement with an air service provider. Notably, Molly Grover and the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce, Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing and Mayor Brad Cavanagh led the tireless effort to develop a deal with Avelo. That meant financial support approved by the Dubuque City Council and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, which came through to give Avelo assurances that Dubuque can help them succeed here.
In addition to a huge perk for local travelers, the agreement means the employees working at the airport continue to have jobs. And flights to one destination could easily lead to more down the road if local passengers show the demand for service.
Let’s see, and how many people from Dubuque will be ready for a trip to the Sunshine State come January? Yes, this will be the beginning of a beautiful relationship. Once again, it’s time to Fly Dubuque.
With balmy temperatures earlier in the week, local residents might not be ready to think about the fact that snowy days are just around the corner, but — like it or not — ‘tis the season. That means clearing sidewalks is in the near future. Whether you’re seeking help with the task or looking for a way to help out your community, the City of Dubuque might have an opportunity for you.
City staff is now accepting applications and seeking volunteers for DBQ Shovel Crew, a volunteer-based snow shoveling assistance program. The program pairs volunteers with residents who are physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property and do not have other resources to clear it such as neighbors, friends or a hired service.
To qualify for assistance with snow and ice removal, the property must be owner-occupied, and the resident must be physically unable to remove snow and meet the income guidelines. How many people in need get help depends on the number of volunteers willing to step up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.