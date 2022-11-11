Today is Veterans Day, when businesses and citizens are doing the right thing in honoring and thanking veterans, as well as active-duty personnel, for their service and sacrifice.

Many enterprises today salute veterans by offering them free meals or car washes, giving discounts for gym memberships or making donations toward veterans groups. Meanwhile, veterans are the focal point of solemn ceremonies and parades.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.