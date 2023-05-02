This is an unusual week for TH subscribers with two local magazines tucked into the section of your paper. We hope you didn’t miss “The Tri-States’ Ballrooms & Bands” in last Thursday’s newspaper — start pawing through the recycling bin right now if you did. And make a note to look for the spring-summer edition of Vacationland in this Saturday’s Telegraph Herald.
This issue marks the 68th annual edition of our local magazine highlighting lots of fun things to do in the tri-state area over the next few months.
This year, we’re back with a 52-page color magazine you will want to stash for summer road trip ideas. You can also find a digital eEdition at myvacationland.com.
Wend through the magazine and you will find articles highlighting things to check out in each of the counties in our tri-state coverage area. There are tips and suggestions on things to do, sights to see and places at which to eat and drink as well as lodging options.
With summer gas prices projected to tick up, if a cross-country drive is off the table, it might be a good time to explore the beauty and bounty of the tri-state area. Check out Vacationland — and here’s to local sights to see in the summer of ’23!
20 years of tri-state stars
Don’t forget to consider who you might know that deserves to be part of the 21st class of Rising Star Award winners. Now is the time to get your nominations in.
Begun in 2003 and presented by BizTimes.biz, our Rising Star Awards are given to outstanding young leaders. The awards, presented at a recognition breakfast in September, highlight people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community.
Here’s who should be nominated: Any tri-state person younger than 40 years old who demonstrates leadership in the workplace, serves as a role model and is an active volunteer.
The nominee could be someone you work with, someone you know from your place of worship or a coach or volunteer you encounter. (Yes, you can even nominate yourself.)
The Rising Star Awards are one way to recognize that the future is bright with the hard work and unique talents of the generation coming up.
If the young people in your business are anything like the young people in mine, take a moment to salute the work they do and the positive contribution they make by nominating a Rising Star. Send in a nomination and view past winners at TelegraphHerald.com/risingstar. Nominations must be received by Saturday, June 10.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
