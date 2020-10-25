Two years ago, the voters of Iowa’s First Congressional District elected Abby Finkenauer to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. At that time, Abby promised to work hard for all of her constituents, and she has kept that promise.
Abby promised to listen to us in order to better understand our needs and concerns, and she has done so. She has regularly attended town hall meetings, visited farms and small businesses, and reached out to individuals in need. Most recently, she worked tirelessly to assist those hard hit by the derecho.
Abby also kept her promise to support legislation to address our critical needs: assisting seniors and veterans, improving child care options and implementing infrastructure projects to provide good wages, strengthen our economy and enhance our overall quality of life.
Above all, Abby has kept her promise to serve all of us, regardless of our political affiliation. She has introduced over 20 bipartisan bills in Congress; those include bills to address flood relief, fund rural hospitals, assist small businesses, lower drug costs and protect our right to health care coverage of pre-existing conditions.
In these turbulent times, we face much fear and uncertainty in every area of our lives, and we need wise, experienced, honest leaders who listen to their constituents and work hard to keep their promises. Abby Finkenauer has proven to be such a leader, and it will serve us well to re-elect her in November.