I was very disturbed to read the recent letter from Paul Hemmer excoriating Joe Biden for the income that was revealed through the release of his tax returns (at least he released them vs. President Trump’s continued refusal to do so.) Mr. Hemmer totally mischaracterized this reported income. He says that the income went “from $396,456 in 2016 to $16,596,979 the following year.” He wonders how this happened and that the answer was in the “email.” Both USA Today and Fox Business reported on this income. The $16,603,421 was cumulative income over three years from 2017-2019. Also, the source of the income was no secret and wasn’t “in the emails.” Some $15.6 million was from speaking engagements and profits of book sales from his “Promise Me, Dad” and Jill Biden’s “Where the Light Enters.”
You can argue whether anyone should make that much money from these sources, but many people do. Mr. Hemmer mentioned nothing about President Trump’s lack of paying taxes or how he has used his office to make millions for his own companies.
There is no doubt that Joe Biden is the honest person between these two.