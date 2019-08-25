There are many competing proposals for lowering health care costs in Congress now. Another topic is as important — ensuring our prescription medicines are safe and effective.
For over 100 years, every pharmaceutical dispensed in the U.S. has had to meet the same standards to ensure quality and safety. The organization setting these standards is the nonprofit U.S. Pharmacopeia, with over 100 countries around the world utilizing its system of public quality standards; in America, it is a legal requirement.
A legislative provision in Congress right now, section 207 of S. 1895, removes the requirement for biologic drugs, complex medicines made from living organisms, to follow the current system of public quality standards.
Pharmacists must continue to have confidence in the medicines our patients take. We must be sure what we dispense today is a quality drug, exactly the same in dosage, safety, and effectiveness as yesterday’s dose.
Biologic medicines are used to treat diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer and other diseases. Safety and efficacy of treatments must be ensured; that’s why organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the American Diabetes Association also oppose this provision.
As a community pharmacist in Maquoketa, I believe we must maintain quality assurance of medicine and transparency in drug pricing. I respectfully ask Senator Grassley to remove this change in quality and safety provision from the Senate’s health care cost bill and appreciate his commitment to pricing transparency through DIR fee reform.